Corundum Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,707,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

