Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 123 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

