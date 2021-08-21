AdEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00816746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

