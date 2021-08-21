ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 249,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.