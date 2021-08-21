Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. 807,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

