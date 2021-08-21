118,011 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 44,682,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

