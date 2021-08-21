Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 463,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,089. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31.

