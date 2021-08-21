DeFi Bids (BID) Achieves Market Cap of $427,192.41

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $427,192.41 and $16,783.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00817633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048218 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,878,314 coins and its circulating supply is 17,795,592 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.