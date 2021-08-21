Simple Software Solutions Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 184.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $198,812.91 and $35.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00021462 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,982,231 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

