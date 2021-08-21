DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 1,250,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,226. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.