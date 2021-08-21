Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 73.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,303. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

