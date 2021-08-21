Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 10,692 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60.

