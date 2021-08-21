San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.1% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 97,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.