Bridgeworth LLC Sells 73,858 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

