Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.44 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.74 or 1.00104595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.00909405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.34 or 0.06654579 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

