Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

