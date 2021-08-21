Orbs Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $218.06 million and $8.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

