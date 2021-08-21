Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$9.43

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ACB stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.57. 1,054,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

