easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,201. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

