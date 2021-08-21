easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,201. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

