$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,639. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $264.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

