360 Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.70. 700,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

