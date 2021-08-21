WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $449,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.39 on Friday, hitting $917.17. The company had a trading volume of 384,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,246. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $884.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

