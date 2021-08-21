UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.71. 2,401,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

