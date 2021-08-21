Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 118,293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 359,246 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. 1,720,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

