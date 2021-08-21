Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 2,181,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,348. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,441,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.