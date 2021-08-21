Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 475,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

