Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,569 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 3.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Nucor worth $36,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. 2,871,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

