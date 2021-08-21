Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 201.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 103,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,785,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

TCBI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 247,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

