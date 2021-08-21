Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $17,158,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.