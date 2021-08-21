Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Target Price at $30.20

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. 493,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,043. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

