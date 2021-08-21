Analysts Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $12.00

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

