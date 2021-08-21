-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,315,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 429,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 815,314 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,669,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock remained flat at $$11.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

