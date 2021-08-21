Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.