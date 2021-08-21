Corundum Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

