Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,562 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Equitable worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 136,660 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Equitable by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 2,282,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,444. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

