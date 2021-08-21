Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,661.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,542 shares of company stock worth $4,501,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $840.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

