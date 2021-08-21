16,670 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,118. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.