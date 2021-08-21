BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

