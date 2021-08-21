Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.