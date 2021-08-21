iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 136,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

