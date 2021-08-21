General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,898,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

