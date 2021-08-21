WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $351,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 514,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,392. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

