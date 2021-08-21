ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,661. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

