BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $58,371.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00815475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047933 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,658,311 coins and its circulating supply is 778,627,578 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.