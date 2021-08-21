Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $477,770.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.71 million and $477,770.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00151154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,328.60 or 0.99783742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00915194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.87 or 0.06658912 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

