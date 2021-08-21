Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.