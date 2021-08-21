Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

BRLXF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Boralex stock remained flat at $$28.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

