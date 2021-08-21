BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

