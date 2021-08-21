Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 5,940 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 5,450,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

