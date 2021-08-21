WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 111,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

